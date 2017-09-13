Russell Westbrook has an on-court Jordan Brand signature sneaker coming, thanks to a newly agreed-upon 10-year contract extension. The deal, first reported by ESPN, makes Westbrook just the third player with an on-court Jordan sneaker, joining Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. ESPN’s also reporting that the new pact will make the Brodie the highest paid JB endorser and that the “increased pay rate will retroactively apply to his 2016-17 MVP season, according to sources.”

Westbrook signed with Jordan in 2013 and has become the face of the Brand in the five years since. Besides his two off-court signature silhouettes, he’s recently led the way for the Air Jordan XXX and the Air Jordan XXXI. He was also just in China to reveal the Air Jordan XXXII. Michael Jordan even said that Westbrook reminds him of how he used to play.

Westbrook won the 2017 MVP while playing in a hybird Air Jordan 30.5–the upper of the XXXI and the midsole and outsole of the XXX. He’s known for his unique style off the court, but in an interview with GQ that was released last week, he said that performance comes before appearance for his basketball sneakers:

GQ: You’ve said before that when you step on the court, you don’t care about what you’re wearing as long as you can perform in it. I guess that means we won’t see you in a pair of Off-White Jordans on the court this season, right? RW: Hell no. GQ: Players have worn crazier things on the court, Russ. RW: If you’re doing that you’re not being healthy. You gonna hurt yourself. I don’t care what they look like, you can get hurt in something like that.

The all-new Air Jordan XXXII is a basketball beast. The same can be expected for Westbrook’s upcoming sneaker.

The 10-year contract also includes an “ambassador clause,” ESPN reports. Even after Westbrook retires, he’ll still be a part of the Jordan Brand family and will make appearances on behalf of JB and be involved in future sneaker campaigns.

Though Westbrook and the Jordan design team are already working on his sneaker, it usually takes 12-18 months to create a silhouette, so don’t expect to see it this season. But the deal will allow Russ to build out more off-court signature shoes and an expanded clothing line. Stay tuned for upcoming Westbrook x Jordan products.

h/t ESPN