Dennis Smith Jr and Under Armour have agreed to a three-year, $6 million footwear and apparel contract, according to ESPN. The $2 million per season puts Smith Jr ahead of most of his fellow rookies that have also signed with sneaker deals.

Smith Jr spoke to ESPN about his decision to join Under Armour, saying “I am definitely excited to be a part of team Under Armour as I get ready to go into [training] camp for my rookie year. Under Armour is an explosive brand in basketball right now, and I’m excited to join Stephen [Curry] and Seth [Curry] and the team at UA in making our mark together.”

Seth Curry is Smith Jr’s teammate in Dallas and ESPN reports that Seth was instrumental in getting Smith Jr on-board.

“Seth was able to spend some time with him, and Seth was telling me how good of a person he is,” Kris Stone, UA’s Basketball Sports Marketing Director, said. “Coming from Seth, and understanding what the Curry family is all about, that really resonated with us.”

Smith Jr, the ninth pick in June’s draft, averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists at Summer League. The 6-2, 19 year-old-year spent one season at NC State where he put up 18 points and 6 assists per game, electrifying crowds with his amazing leaping ability. Under Armour is banking on Smith’s athletic showmanship to help build his fanbase.

UA also signed incoming rookies Josh Jackson (Suns) and Terrance “2K” Ferguson (Thunder). Smith, according to ESPN, will be one of the faces of the upcoming Drive 4, the brand’s next flagship team sneaker.

