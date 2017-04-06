While Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz debate which one of them should be the No.1 pick in the 2017 Draft, NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr is getting slept on. The explosive point guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 dimes and 4.6 boards in his lone college season and tallied two triple-doubles. The Fayetteville, NC native can jump out of the gym and BallisLife captured the future lottery pick’s top plays of the season. Check it above.

