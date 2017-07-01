The upcoming adidas Harden BTE is only available in China. A US release is expected for next year.
The new silhouette appears to have adidas’ BOUNCE cushioning and a mesh material that mixes with leather. Stay tuned for more updates.
The upcoming adidas Harden BTE is only available in China. A US release is expected for next year.
The new silhouette appears to have adidas’ BOUNCE cushioning and a mesh material that mixes with leather. Stay tuned for more updates.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus