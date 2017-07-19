Travis Singleton, aka SneakerReporter, took to Instagram to share pictures of a sneaker that he says is the followup to Paul George’s debut signature silhouette. Singleton works out of Oklahoma City.

He posted three different photos that detail a low-cut sneaker with George’s logo on the tongue. Its midsole looks similar to the upcoming Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit, but other than the logo, there aren’t any other traces of the PG1, which featured a strap and Nike’s Zoom technology.

It’s more likely that the Swoosh is ramping up to release a secondary line for the newest member of the Thunder, similar to LeBron’s Soldier series, according to Sneaker News. If that’s the case, considering the PG1’s light $110 price tag, these new kicks could come in at under $100.

Besides the midsole, which looks to be made out of Nike’s new REACT technology, the rest of the sneaker is made up of mesh and has a reverse Swoosh on the heel. Even if these aren’t the PG2s, they’ll reportedly be dropping in the Fall, coming in a host of Thunder-themed colorways.

Images courtesy of Travis Singleton