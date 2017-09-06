Once 2016 started, John Wall started rocking new Nike LeBron models and classic Air Jordan silhouettes. There was no fanfare around it and he still hasn’t really commented on his sneaker free agency. He’s been consistent in wearing heat, though. The end of the 2016 regular season saw him in the Air Jordan II, the Air Jordan XII, the Air Jordan XIII and the Air Jordan XVII.

Wall started off the ’16-’17 season with the lowcut Nike Hypershift but quickly switched into the Kobe 11. He wore several neck-breaking colorways of the 11, including the “Mambacurial” and the “White Horse.” Then he started to wear the Kobe AD, the sneaker that would be on his feet for the 2017 playoffs.

Wall mostly kept it simple with the AD, opting for solid-based colorways. Though he didn’t wear them at the All-Star Game in New Orleans, Wall laced up the “All-Star” ADs for a little bit in March.

Wall had the best season of his career in 2016-17, averaging a career-best in both points and assists–23.7 and 10.7, respectively. He still makes use of his electrifying speed, and he’s been able to efficiently run the Wizards’ halfcourt offense, guiding them to the second of the playoffs last year.

The Wizards’ point guard turns 27 today. Celebrate by scrolling through the gallery above to see his best sneakers from the past two seasons. Happy born day, JW!

Photos courtesy of Getty Images