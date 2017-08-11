Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving unveiled the , which pays homage to his “favorite shoe ever” and his mentor Kobe Bryant.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, Kyrie said that the shoe was directly inspired by the Kobe V “Bruce Lee”, which was originally released in 2009.

The Kyrie 3 “Bruce Lee” features the Kobe and Kyrie logos on the tongue, scars at the forefoot, and Chinese graphics from the Kyrie 3 “Samurai”.