Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving unveiled the , which pays homage to his “favorite shoe ever” and his mentor Kobe Bryant.
In an Instagram video posted on Friday, Kyrie said that the shoe was directly inspired by the Kobe V “Bruce Lee”, which was originally released in 2009.
The Kyrie 3 “Bruce Lee” features the Kobe and Kyrie logos on the tongue, scars at the forefoot, and Chinese graphics from the Kyrie 3 “Samurai”.
“So it started off as just an idea. I was 17 years old, played in the Nike Extravaganza in California, and I ended up wearing these Nike Kobe Bruce Lee editions for that game.
“We ended up winning, and from that point on, it was hands down my favorite shoe ever.
“I was thinking about a way to commemorate that moment as well as the relationship and mentorship that I’ve been able to develop with an incredible person.
“Aside from all that, this is for the culture and by the culture, and I’m glad that we can push it forward together.
“I’m excited to show you guys what we have in store.”
