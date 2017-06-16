According to a report from The Vertical, Markelle Fultz has agreed to sign a deal with Nike.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has agreed to a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Fultz wore Nike at the University of Washington and also while he was at DeMatha High School in Maryland.

There’s no official word from the Swoosh yet, but Fultz joins De’Aaron Fox, another expected lottery pick, as early Nike endorsers.