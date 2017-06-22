The number one overall pick Markelle Fultz teamed up with No.One to create an exclusive one-of-one sneaker that he wore for tonight’s NBA Draft.

The Bravo silhouette is done up with a full-grain pebbled leather from Horween Leather Company, the source of the leather for Spalding’s official NBA basketballs. The sneaker’s tan tongue is accented by “F2G” on the heel. Fultz plans to reveal the meaning of the personal motto right after he gets drafted. The kicks, which were handmade in Venice, CA, sit on a white outsole.

It took nearly six weeks for No.One to craft the sneakers from the time they heard Fultz’s initial idea. “We were psyched when he reached out,” Jimmy Gorecki, who runs marketing for No.One, says in a press release. “One day he just DM’s us and says he wants to do a shoe for the draft.”

Check out the gallery above to see the special sneakers up close.

Photos courtesy of No.One