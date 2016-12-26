-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 'Red Hot Santa'
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9, Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 'Christmas'
-
Kyle O'Quinn: adidas D Rose 7, Courtney Lee: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Lance Thomas: Nike Air Penny II
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2 'Christmas'
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 Low 'Red Hot Santa'
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, Anthony Morrow: Nike Hypershift
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5, Manu Ginobili: Nike KD 9
-
Iman Shumpet: Nike Air Foamposite One 'Dirty Copper'
-
D'Angelo Russell: Nike KD 9
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Al Horford, Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
-
Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Louis Williams: Peak
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 773 IV
-
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3
-
Timofey Mozgov: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost 2016 Low
-
Raymond Felton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Louis Williams: Peak, Marreese Speights: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
-
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Austin Rivers: adidas Crazylight Boost
1 of 36
Christmas Day’s Best NBA Kicks
Christmas proved to be quite a joyous occasion for sneaker fans as several NBA players brought out new models and special colorways to highlight yesterday’s basketball action.
Carmelo Anthony got this things started at Madison Square Garden as he debuted his latest signature model, the Melo M13, while Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick Rose rocked Christmas editions of the adidas Crazy Explosive and the D Rose 7. For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas showcased Nike Basketball’s “White/Gold” themed Christmas collection as he donned the Nike Kobe A.D.
The day’s marquee matchup featured a pair of notable debuts as Cleveland’s stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both premiered their newest signature kicks. James took the floor in a grey based model of his Nike LeBron 14 while Irving initially took the floor in the “White/Gold” Kyrie 3 before switching to the “Samurai” colorway. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry warmed up in the lowtop version of his ‘Red Hot Santa’ Under Armour Curry 3 before rocking the hightop model in game. Also rocking a special Christmas pair was Klay Thompson as he wore a festive colorway of his Anta KT2.
In the Bulls and Spurs affair, Jordan Brand took center stage with three of the game’s top names rocking the Jumpman. LaMarcus Aldridge came out on fire wearing the Air Jordan XIII Retro while teammate Kawhi Leonard donned the Air Jordan XXXI. Jimmy Butler wore both models during the game starting off with the XXXIs before switching to the XIIIs. Dwyane Wade treated Li-Ning fans with a double dose of his sneakers rocking the “Christmas” Way of Wade 5 before changing to the WoW All-City 5 in “Red Lava.”
In addition to all the aforementioned sneakers, there was plenty more of notable sneakers hitting the courts. If you missed out on any of Christmas’ NBA action, we got you covered with a special holiday NBA kicks recap.
Related
Post Up: Christmas Clutch
Commentscomments powered by Disqus