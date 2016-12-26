Christmas proved to be quite a joyous occasion for sneaker fans as several NBA players brought out new models and special colorways to highlight yesterday’s basketball action.

Carmelo Anthony got this things started at Madison Square Garden as he debuted his latest signature model, the Melo M13, while Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick Rose rocked Christmas editions of the adidas Crazy Explosive and the D Rose 7. For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas showcased Nike Basketball’s “White/Gold” themed Christmas collection as he donned the Nike Kobe A.D.

The day’s marquee matchup featured a pair of notable debuts as Cleveland’s stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both premiered their newest signature kicks. James took the floor in a grey based model of his Nike LeBron 14 while Irving initially took the floor in the “White/Gold” Kyrie 3 before switching to the “Samurai” colorway. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry warmed up in the lowtop version of his ‘Red Hot Santa’ Under Armour Curry 3 before rocking the hightop model in game. Also rocking a special Christmas pair was Klay Thompson as he wore a festive colorway of his Anta KT2.

In the Bulls and Spurs affair, Jordan Brand took center stage with three of the game’s top names rocking the Jumpman. LaMarcus Aldridge came out on fire wearing the Air Jordan XIII Retro while teammate Kawhi Leonard donned the Air Jordan XXXI. Jimmy Butler wore both models during the game starting off with the XXXIs before switching to the XIIIs. Dwyane Wade treated Li-Ning fans with a double dose of his sneakers rocking the “Christmas” Way of Wade 5 before changing to the WoW All-City 5 in “Red Lava.”

In addition to all the aforementioned sneakers, there was plenty more of notable sneakers hitting the courts. If you missed out on any of Christmas’ NBA action, we got you covered with a special holiday NBA kicks recap.

