Li-Ning is bringing a futuristic and luxurious special edition Way of Wade 5 colorway to retail today. Featuring all-over chrome silver finish with accents of white and sky blue, this WoW5 edition is inspired by Chicago’s famous Cloud Gate sculpture.

As the name of this colorway implies, Dwyane Wade will be debuting these kicks on the Bulls Christmas day matchup against the Spurs.

You can cop a pair of the “Christmas” WoW5 today at 11 a.m. EST by visiting wayofwade.com.

