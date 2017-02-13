-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Lucas Nogueira: Nike KD Trey 5 IV, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Willy Hernangomez: adidas D Lillard 2
Wille Cauley-Stein: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All City 5
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Ish Smith: Nike LeBron 13, Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Langston Galloway: Nike Kobe A.D.
Darren Collison: adidas D Rose 7
NBA Kicks of the Night
Rocking a blue colorway of his Jordan Melo M13, Carmelo Anthony came through in the clutch to help lead the beleaguered Knicks to a 94-90 upset win over the San Antonio Spurs. Kristaps Porzingis wore his familiar adidas Crazy Explosive PE while Spurs stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge played in the Air Jordan XXXI.
In Detroit, the Pistons completed a double-digit comeback on Kentavious Caldwell Pope’s late-jumper to edge the Raptors 102-101. On Caldwell-Pope’s feet was the all-red Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit and teammate Andre Drummond continued to show his affinity for the Air Jordan X Retro as he took the floor in the “Rio” colorway from Jordan Brands 2016 “City Series” collection. In the loss, DeMar DeRozan had another solid effort going for 26 points in arguably the night’s most hyped model, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB.
Peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA sneaker action in our latest gallery recap.
