Rocking a blue colorway of his Jordan Melo M13, Carmelo Anthony came through in the clutch to help lead the beleaguered Knicks to a 94-90 upset win over the San Antonio Spurs. Kristaps Porzingis wore his familiar adidas Crazy Explosive PE while Spurs stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge played in the Air Jordan XXXI.

In Detroit, the Pistons completed a double-digit comeback on Kentavious Caldwell Pope’s late-jumper to edge the Raptors 102-101. On Caldwell-Pope’s feet was the all-red Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit and teammate Andre Drummond continued to show his affinity for the Air Jordan X Retro as he took the floor in the “Rio” colorway from Jordan Brands 2016 “City Series” collection. In the loss, DeMar DeRozan had another solid effort going for 26 points in arguably the night’s most hyped model, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB.

