Timberwolves 117 (21-34), Bulls 89 (26-29)

With Wade, Butler, Mirotic, and Zipser sitting out, the Bulls struggled to keep up with Minnesota. They trailed by 17 after the first quarter and never made it a contest, turning the ball over 18 total times and being outscored 56-38 in the paint. Wiggins led all scorers with 27 on 10/19 shooting. KAT did his thing as well, posting 22 and 7 boards.

Knicks 94 (23-33), Spurs 90 (41-13)

After losing four straight and dealing with the Charles Oakley drama, no one really expected the Knicks to compete with the second best team in the league. But they brought it.

Carmelo dropped 25, passing Charles Barkley for 25th on the all-time scoring list. Watch him scream “I want it” after knocking down the dagger:

It was the Knicks’ defense that won them the game, however, as they held San Antonio to just 36% shooting from the field. Porzingis had 4 of the team’s 8 blocks. Kawhi was the only one who really hurt them, posting 34 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

Pistons 102 (26-29), Raptors 101 (32-23)

Trailing by 16 entering the fourth quarter, the Pistons didn’t seem to stand a chance. But they crawled their way back and KCP delivered in the clutch, snapping a four-game skid. Andre Drummond posted his 36th double-double of the season with 10 points and 18 big rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points and had a chance to knock down the game-winner, but came up short. He believed he was fouled on the play:

DeMar DeRozan goes off on official after missing game-winning shot attempt.

Kings 105 (23-32), Pelicans 99 (21-34)

Two of the league’s best big men went head-to-head in this one, with Cousins’ Kings prevailing over Davis’ Pelicans. Boogie posted a 28p/14r/7a line while AD had 32p/10r/3a. New Orleans played a bulk of the game without Buddy Hield, as the rookie was ejected for this:

Buddy Hield was ejected from Pelicans-Kings for this

Sacramento has now won three in a row.