DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite, Jared Dudley: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Marc Gasol, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Tony Snell: adidas Crazy Bounce
George Hill: Nike PG1
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9, Wilson Chandler: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI
Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive
Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 14
Boris Diaw: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe A.D., DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 EM
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan B.Fly
Corey Brewer: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Nicolas Batum: adidas D Lillard 2
Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1, Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 14
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2, Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe A.D.
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2
Tyler Ennis: Jordan Melo M13
Tyler Ulis: Nike Hyperdunk '08
NBA Kicks of the Night
After a short break, we’re back at it with our first recap of the second-half of the NBA season.
We lead off in New Orleans where Russell Westbrook wore his Air Jordan XXXI PEs as he put a triple-double on the Pelicans’ twin-tower duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis as he led the Thunder to the win. Cousins took the floor in a white/purple colorway of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 while Davis rocked his nearly all-purple Nike Air Max Audacity 2016.
DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond had fans doing double-takes as both rocked two pairs in their respecitve games. For DeRozan, the Raptors star broke out both the “Bright Mango” Nike Kobe 9 EM and Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB while Drummond donned the Air Jordan X Retro “Rio” and “Gym Red.”
Other noteworthy mentions were the relatively new adidas Crazy Explosive Low getting some serious shine as both Jamal Murray and Brandon Ingram wore exciting team colorways. In Milwaukee, Greg Monroe rocked a super fresh PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXI and Devin Booker stunted in an orange Suns PE of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.
