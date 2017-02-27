After a short break, we’re back at it with our first recap of the second-half of the NBA season.

We lead off in New Orleans where Russell Westbrook wore his Air Jordan XXXI PEs as he put a triple-double on the Pelicans’ twin-tower duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis as he led the Thunder to the win. Cousins took the floor in a white/purple colorway of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 while Davis rocked his nearly all-purple Nike Air Max Audacity 2016.

DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond had fans doing double-takes as both rocked two pairs in their respecitve games. For DeRozan, the Raptors star broke out both the “Bright Mango” Nike Kobe 9 EM and Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB while Drummond donned the Air Jordan X Retro “Rio” and “Gym Red.”

Other noteworthy mentions were the relatively new adidas Crazy Explosive Low getting some serious shine as both Jamal Murray and Brandon Ingram wore exciting team colorways. In Milwaukee, Greg Monroe rocked a super fresh PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXI and Devin Booker stunted in an orange Suns PE of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.