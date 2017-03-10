-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Ish Smith: Nike LeBron 13, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D., Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5, Troy Daniels: Nike PG1
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike PG1, J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 13 Low
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2, Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
JaMychal Green: Nike LeBron 14, Brandon Bass: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Jusuf Nurkic: Nike Hypershift
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude
Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Marquese Chriss: Nike Kobe A.D.
Maurice Harkless: Air Jordan III Retro
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Corey Brewer: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
NBA Kicks of the Night
Despite their recent struggles on the court, one department Cleveland isn’t struggling in is kicks. The Cavs continue to put forth some of the best sneakers in the game led by bevy of PEs worn by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Thursday night saw the duo rocking navy based models of the Nike LeBron 14 and Nike Kyrie 3 while Iman Shumpert rocked a fresh NikeiD Kyrie 2 and Richard Jefferson wore one of the more eye-catching Nike Zoom Rev 2017 PEs so far this year.
Staying on the PE tip, Mike Conley brought out another fire Air Jordan XXXI while Russell Westbrook dropped his 31st triple-double in his exclusive XXX.5. Turning to adidas, Corey Brewer donned a sick yellow/white pair of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low. Other noteworthy kicks on the evening include Maurice Harkless in the Air Jordan III Retro “Fire Red,” Tyler Ulis in the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude and Marcus Morris in the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XI Retro.
Check out the rest of Thursday night’s NBA kicks in our latest gallery.
