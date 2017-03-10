Despite their recent struggles on the court, one department Cleveland isn’t struggling in is kicks. The Cavs continue to put forth some of the best sneakers in the game led by bevy of PEs worn by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Thursday night saw the duo rocking navy based models of the Nike LeBron 14 and Nike Kyrie 3 while Iman Shumpert rocked a fresh NikeiD Kyrie 2 and Richard Jefferson wore one of the more eye-catching Nike Zoom Rev 2017 PEs so far this year.

Staying on the PE tip, Mike Conley brought out another fire Air Jordan XXXI while Russell Westbrook dropped his 31st triple-double in his exclusive XXX.5. Turning to adidas, Corey Brewer donned a sick yellow/white pair of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low. Other noteworthy kicks on the evening include Maurice Harkless in the Air Jordan III Retro “Fire Red,” Tyler Ulis in the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude and Marcus Morris in the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XI Retro.

Check out the rest of Thursday night’s NBA kicks in our latest gallery.