This is really for real. Russell Westbrook is almost through a historic regular season. His name now belongs in the same sentences as Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain. Tonight, with his 31st triple-double of the season, the Brodie tied up with Wilt for the second most in a single season. The Big Dipper accomplished that in the 1967-68 season. The most triple-doubles in one season is 41, which the Big O did in 1962-63.

Russ is now averaging 31.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists a game. Watch the video above to see his 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists from tonight’s 102-92 win over the Spurs.