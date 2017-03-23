Rocking his trusty Air Jordan 30.5 PEs, Russell Westbrook made history on Wednesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double while having a perfect shooting performance from both the field and the free throw line. Isaiah Thomas—in a grey pair of the Nike Kobe A.D.—helped power the Celtics to a win over the Pacers in a game that also saw Paul George rocking a new colorway of his popular Nike PG1. While the PG1 is certainly one of the more popular kicks in the league today, Jason Terry is one of the last Reebok endorsers, as he took the floor in the Kamikaze 4.

Jimmy Butler wore a tough pair of Air Jordan XXXI PEs that had XI Low “Referee” vibes as the Bulls down the Pistons. In the loss, Marcus Morris once again hit the floor in the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XI Retros. Utah saw a battle of bigs as Rudy Gobert and the Jazz bested Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks. On Gobert’s feet were a green/white pair of the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016 while Porzingis wore his familiar adidas Crazy Explosive PEs.

Make sure to check out the rest of Wednesday night’s NBA kicks and let us know which pair stood out to you the most in the comments below.

Photos via Getty Images.