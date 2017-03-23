-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Avery Bradley: Nike KD 9, Paul George: Nike PG1
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike Kobe A.D.
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite, Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9, Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Paul Zipser: Nike Kyrie 3, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan B.Fly
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
Denzel Valentine: Air Jordan XXXI
George Hill: Nike PG1
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
Nicolas Batum: adidas D Lillard 2, Terrence Ross: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Khris Middleton: Nike PG1
Ian Mahinmi: Nike KD 9, Kris Humphries: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Nik Stauskas: Nike Hypershift
Briante Weber: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Jason Terry: Reebok Kamikaze 4
Jerami Grant: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Justin Anderson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2017, Marvin Williams: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kelly Oubre Jr: adidas Harden Vol.1
Anthony Morrow: Nike Kyrie 1
Semaj Christon: Nike Kyrie 2
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1
NBA Kicks of the Night
Rocking his trusty Air Jordan 30.5 PEs, Russell Westbrook made history on Wednesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double while having a perfect shooting performance from both the field and the free throw line. Isaiah Thomas—in a grey pair of the Nike Kobe A.D.—helped power the Celtics to a win over the Pacers in a game that also saw Paul George rocking a new colorway of his popular Nike PG1. While the PG1 is certainly one of the more popular kicks in the league today, Jason Terry is one of the last Reebok endorsers, as he took the floor in the Kamikaze 4.
Jimmy Butler wore a tough pair of Air Jordan XXXI PEs that had XI Low “Referee” vibes as the Bulls down the Pistons. In the loss, Marcus Morris once again hit the floor in the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XI Retros. Utah saw a battle of bigs as Rudy Gobert and the Jazz bested Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks. On Gobert’s feet were a green/white pair of the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016 while Porzingis wore his familiar adidas Crazy Explosive PEs.
Make sure to check out the rest of Wednesday night’s NBA kicks and let us know which pair stood out to you the most in the comments below.
Photos via Getty Images.
