Russell Westbrook became the first player to record a triple double on 100 percent shooting from the field and the line on Wednesday against the 76ers.

Russell Westbrook is the first player in @bball_ref's database to record a triple-double while not missing a shot (FT or FGA). — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 23, 2017

The Brodie had 18 points (6-6 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and 14 assists in just 27 minutes of work.

Since 1983, only five other players have recorded a triple-double with six or fewer field-goal attempts and free-throw attempts: Draymond Green, Steve Nash, Marcus Camby, Jason Kidd and… Bo Outlaw.

