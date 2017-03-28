-
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Elfrid Payton, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Patty Mills: Under Armour Charged Controller, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB
-
Evan Fournier: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, PJ Tucker: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D., JaMychal Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
PJ Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Kyle Anderson: adidas 2015 Crazylight Boost Primeknit, Derrick Williams: Nike LeBron 13 Low
-
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1, Joe Johnson: Jordan CP3.X
-
Darren Collison: adidas D Rose 773 IV
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
-
Skal Labissiere: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Fred VanVleet: adidas Harden Vol. 1, CJ Watson: adidas D Rose 7
-
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI, DeAndre Liggins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, Willy Hernangomez: adidas D Lillard 2
1 of 24
NBA Kicks of the Night
PJ Tucker continued to bring the heat on Monday night, as he took the floor in two different models. Tucker went with both a current banger in a Nike Kobe A.D. in the Raptors team colors, as well as the Air Jordan XII Retro in “Black/ Varsity Red.” Also rocking a classic Air Jordan “Bred” colorway on the evening was Marcus Morris, as the donned the Jordan XI Retro against the Knicks.
LeBron James rocked a maroon-based Nike LeBron 14 in the Cavs tilt with the Spurs while LaMarcus Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard and Jonathon Simmons all wore the Air Jordan XXXI. Russell Westbrook led OKC to a crazy come from behind victory over Dallas in his black-orange pair of the Air Jordan XXX.5 as he notched his 37th triple-double of the season.
Make sure to peep the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus