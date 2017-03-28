PJ Tucker continued to bring the heat on Monday night, as he took the floor in two different models. Tucker went with both a current banger in a Nike Kobe A.D. in the Raptors team colors, as well as the Air Jordan XII Retro in “Black/ Varsity Red.” Also rocking a classic Air Jordan “Bred” colorway on the evening was Marcus Morris, as the donned the Jordan XI Retro against the Knicks.

LeBron James rocked a maroon-based Nike LeBron 14 in the Cavs tilt with the Spurs while LaMarcus Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard and Jonathon Simmons all wore the Air Jordan XXXI. Russell Westbrook led OKC to a crazy come from behind victory over Dallas in his black-orange pair of the Air Jordan XXX.5 as he notched his 37th triple-double of the season.

Make sure to peep the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest gallery.

Photos via Getty Images