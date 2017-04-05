Russell Westbrook made history last night as he tied Oscar Robertson’s vaunted mark for most triple-doubles in a season as he dropped his 41st. Westbrook wore his ‘Black Toe’ Air Jordan XXX.5 PE in his record-tying performance as the Thunder thrashed the Bucks 110-79. While Westbrook was tying the Big O’s record, Milwaukee’s Gary Payton II was out breaking necks as he wore the highly coveted Kaws x Air Jordan IV Retro.

Other head turners on the evening included LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both rocking PE colorways of their Nike LeBron 14 and Kyrie 3, Rajon Rondo in a Chicago flag colorway of his Anta RR4s Elite and Solomon Hill’s ‘Metallic Gold’ Nike Kobe X Mid Ext. Lance Stephenson made his return to Indiana in the And1 Havok, DeMar DeRozan rocked both the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB and a black/red Nike Kobe A.D. and Joe Johnson wore a pair of the latest Jordan Six Rings.

Peep all these kicks and more in our Tuesday NBA recap.

Photos via Getty Images