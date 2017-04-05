-
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Solomon Hill: Nike Kobe X Mid EXT
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Shawn Long: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Lance Stephenson: And1 Havok
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
JaVale McGree: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3ZERO
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3, Joe Ingles: Nike Kobe X
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Kris Dunn: adidas Crazylight 2016, Klay Thompson: Anta KT1
-
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Mason Plumlee: Nike PG1
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Joe Johnson: Jordan Six Rings
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D., Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Wille Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Zaza Pachulia: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Michael Beasley: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Elfrid Payton: Nike KD 9
-
Langston Galloway: Nike Kobe A.D., J.J. Barea: Nike Kyrie 2
NBA Kicks of the Night
Russell Westbrook made history last night as he tied Oscar Robertson’s vaunted mark for most triple-doubles in a season as he dropped his 41st. Westbrook wore his ‘Black Toe’ Air Jordan XXX.5 PE in his record-tying performance as the Thunder thrashed the Bucks 110-79. While Westbrook was tying the Big O’s record, Milwaukee’s Gary Payton II was out breaking necks as he wore the highly coveted Kaws x Air Jordan IV Retro.
Other head turners on the evening included LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both rocking PE colorways of their Nike LeBron 14 and Kyrie 3, Rajon Rondo in a Chicago flag colorway of his Anta RR4s Elite and Solomon Hill’s ‘Metallic Gold’ Nike Kobe X Mid Ext. Lance Stephenson made his return to Indiana in the And1 Havok, DeMar DeRozan rocked both the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB and a black/red Nike Kobe A.D. and Joe Johnson wore a pair of the latest Jordan Six Rings.
Peep all these kicks and more in our Tuesday NBA recap.
Photos via Getty Images
