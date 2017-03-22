The KAWS Air Jordan IV has premium grey suede and a glow-in-the-dark outsole. KAWS’ signature “XX” replaces the heel tab’s classic “AIR” marking. To compliment the release of the sneaker, Jordan Brand’s also releasing an apparel collection that includes a black satin coach’s jacket with contrasting red Jumpman and KAWS “XX” on the right and left chest respectively, a black hoodie and t-shirt, both with tonal reflective print, feature KAWS’ trademark hands and the “XX AIR” graphic and a five-panel cap.

The entire collection launches March 28 in Greater China and March 31 for the rest of the world.

Photos courtesy of Nike