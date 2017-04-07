It was a good night for kicks in Indiana as several players wore some tantalizing models. Leading off, Paul George rocked a Hickory PE colorway of his Nike PG1 to tie-back to the team’s Hickory Throwback jerseys while Lance Stephenson went retro with his And1 Tai Chi in a blinding yellow. But the pair that had most sneakerheads buzzing was the Air Jordan VII Doernbecher worn by Monta Ellis.

Continuing on, Isaiah Thomas gave fans a glimpse at the new “Mag” colorway of the Nike LeBron 14 before switching to his green pair of Nike Kobe A.D. John Wall was in his “BHM” edition of the A.D. Kobes as the Wizards held off the Knicks. Teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. wore an exciting red-based colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low while the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony went with his familiar Jordan Melo M13 in its home colorway.

Check out the rest of Thursday’s sneaker action just ahead.

Photos via Getty Images