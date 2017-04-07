-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan VII Retro DB
Lance Stephenson: And1 Tai Chi
Isaiah Thomas: Nike LeBron 14, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Nike Kyrie 3
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD 9, Justin Anderson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Otto Porter Jr: Air Jordan XXXI, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X, Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 3, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Monta Ellis: Air Jordan VII Retro DB
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Caris LeVert: Nike Kyrie 2, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Archie Goodwin: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB
Ron Baker: Nike KD 9
Anthony Morrow: Nike Kyrie 1, Nik Stauskas: Nike Hypershift
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 3 Low
Mario Hezonja: Nike Kobe A.D., Justin Hamilton: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Justin Holiday: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Kyle O'Quinn: adidas D Rose 7
NBA Kicks of the Night
It was a good night for kicks in Indiana as several players wore some tantalizing models. Leading off, Paul George rocked a Hickory PE colorway of his Nike PG1 to tie-back to the team’s Hickory Throwback jerseys while Lance Stephenson went retro with his And1 Tai Chi in a blinding yellow. But the pair that had most sneakerheads buzzing was the Air Jordan VII Doernbecher worn by Monta Ellis.
Continuing on, Isaiah Thomas gave fans a glimpse at the new “Mag” colorway of the Nike LeBron 14 before switching to his green pair of Nike Kobe A.D. John Wall was in his “BHM” edition of the A.D. Kobes as the Wizards held off the Knicks. Teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. wore an exciting red-based colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low while the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony went with his familiar Jordan Melo M13 in its home colorway.
Check out the rest of Thursday’s sneaker action just ahead.
