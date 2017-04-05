SLAM 208 cover star Isaiah Thomas has become one of the League’s biggest stars. He’s beat the odds to average 30 a game, lead the Celtics to the East’s top spot and become a top Nike guy.

The Swoosh has hooked him up with numerous colorways of the Nike Kobe AD this season. Thomas pulls out pair after pair of green-themed ADs every week. In celebration of the King of the Fourth’s brand new cover, check out the gallery up top to look back at his best Kobes.

Related

SLAM 208 Cover Story: Picture Me Rollin’

Isaiah Thomas is All Gas, No Brakes

Allen Iverson x Isaiah Thomas Mixtape