LeBron James: Air Jordan III Retro
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 Elite
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXX.5
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, David Nwaba: adidas D Rose 7
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Justin Anderson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, Yogi Ferrell: Nike Hypershift
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR4s Elite
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe 7 FTB
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite
Gary Payton II: Nike Kyrie 3, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Trey Burke: Nike Kobe A.D.
Archie Goodwin: Nike Kobe 7 FTB
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 3
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
Troy Daniels: Nike KD 9 Elite, DeAndre Liggins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Lance Stephenson: And1 Havok
Gerald Green: Nike PG1
Mason Plumlee: Nike PG1
Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Courtney Lee, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike PG1
Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
KJ McDaniels: adidas Crazy Explosive
Rodney McGruder: Nike PG1, Sheldon McClellan: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
James Johnson: Nike Kobe Icon
Kelly Olynyk: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
DeAndre Bembry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Josh Richardson: Nike KD 8
Shabazz Napier: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI, Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, George Hill: Peak Monster
Tim Quarterman: adidas Dame 3
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Noah Vonleh: Air Jordan XXXI
Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Ersan Ilyasova: Nike Kyrie 3
Ish Smith: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2, JaVale McGee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Solomon Hill: Nike PG1, Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Cheick Diallo: adidas Crazy Explosive
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Dahntay Jones: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
Deyonta Davis: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Shabazz Muhammad: adidas Crazy Explosive
Alex Poythress: Air Jordan XXXI
Edy Tavares: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Jakob Poeltl: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Ben McClemore: adidas Crazylight Boost
Kelly Oubre Jr: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Charged Controller
NBA Kicks of the Night
Our final NBA Kicks of the Night recap of the regular season is a doozy, with close to 60 images in our gallery.
Some of the night’s standouts included Mike Conley ballin’ in another fire Grizzlies PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXI, Monta Ellis doing his thing in a Pacers PE and LeBron James taking the night off in the Air Jordan III Retro “Wool.” Paul Pierce played his final regular season game in an all-red colorway of the Nike Air Legacy III while Chris Paul donned a split color version of his Jordan CP3.X.
The Nike PG1 continued to be a hit amongst NBA players with several guys rocking it on Wednesday night. Paul George wore a navy-based PE while Gerald Green unleashed another monstrous dunk while wearing the “Shining” colorway. The adidas Crazy Explosive Hi and Low models were also very popular wears on the season and quite a few colorways were on display last night. DeAndre Bembry rocked a black and red model, Cheick Diallo donned a red number, and Andrew Wiggins wore his green PE in a battle with fellow adidas athlete James Harden. Harden wore the “Cargo” model of his Harden Vol. 1 in the Rockets win.
Go ahead and grab that cup of the coffee and peep the rest of the NBA’s footwear game on the final night of the regular season.
Photos via Getty Images
