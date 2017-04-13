Our final NBA Kicks of the Night recap of the regular season is a doozy, with close to 60 images in our gallery.

Some of the night’s standouts included Mike Conley ballin’ in another fire Grizzlies PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXI, Monta Ellis doing his thing in a Pacers PE and LeBron James taking the night off in the Air Jordan III Retro “Wool.” Paul Pierce played his final regular season game in an all-red colorway of the Nike Air Legacy III while Chris Paul donned a split color version of his Jordan CP3.X.

The Nike PG1 continued to be a hit amongst NBA players with several guys rocking it on Wednesday night. Paul George wore a navy-based PE while Gerald Green unleashed another monstrous dunk while wearing the “Shining” colorway. The adidas Crazy Explosive Hi and Low models were also very popular wears on the season and quite a few colorways were on display last night. DeAndre Bembry rocked a black and red model, Cheick Diallo donned a red number, and Andrew Wiggins wore his green PE in a battle with fellow adidas athlete James Harden. Harden wore the “Cargo” model of his Harden Vol. 1 in the Rockets win.

Go ahead and grab that cup of the coffee and peep the rest of the NBA’s footwear game on the final night of the regular season.

Photos via Getty Images