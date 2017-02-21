The Nike PG1 was introduced back in January. Since then Paul George has hit the court in numerous colorways.

His first signature silhouette features a forefoot strap and Nike’s Flywire tech, locking the wearer in for a secure ride. The strap was actually PG’s idea, something he included in an original sketch he did for designer Tony Hardman.

The first colorway to release to retail is the “Shining.” Its black upper sits on an icy midsole that includes a touch of purple.

These drop on February 25, on the SNKRS app, for $110.

Images courtesy of Nike