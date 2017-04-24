The NBA Playoffs were in full effect this past weekend. Stars came out with their signature PE models including LeBron James “The Land” Nike LeBron 14, Kyrie Irving’s electric navy/white Nike Kyrie 3, Paul George’s “HWC” Nike PG1 and Russell Westbrook’s home white Air Jordan 30.5. Nene Hilario had a perfect evening in his own XXXI PE while Jimmy Butler put 33 points in his black/red XXXIs.

Other kicks that caught our attention this weekend included C.J. Miles going old-school with the Nike Air Unlimited, Iman Shumpert in the Nike Air Penny IV, Jason Terry in the Reebok Kamikaze IV, Markieff Morris in the “Silver Surfer” Nike Air Foamposite Pro and Maurice Harkless in the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT.

Go grab yourself a cup of coffee and make sure you get caught up on all of this past weekend’s NBA Playoff sneaker action.

Photos via Getty Images