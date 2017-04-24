-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Paul George: Nike PG1
Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe A.D. NXT, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3ZER0
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2 Post
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D., Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1, Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Lou Williams: Peak Lightning 4
Khris Middleton: Nike PG1
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Dennis Schroder: Nike PG1
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Air Yeezy 2
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI
Iman Shumpert: Nike Air Penny IV, C.J. Miles: Nike Air Unlimited
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
Lance Stephenson: And1 Havok
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X PO, Joe Johnson: Jordan CP3.X
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D.
Alex Abrines: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
James Ennis: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Noah Vonleh: Air Jordan XXXI
Jason Terry: Reebok Kamikaze IV
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Taurean Prince: adidas D Lillard 2
Channing Frye: Nike Kyrie 3
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
The NBA Playoffs were in full effect this past weekend. Stars came out with their signature PE models including LeBron James “The Land” Nike LeBron 14, Kyrie Irving’s electric navy/white Nike Kyrie 3, Paul George’s “HWC” Nike PG1 and Russell Westbrook’s home white Air Jordan 30.5. Nene Hilario had a perfect evening in his own XXXI PE while Jimmy Butler put 33 points in his black/red XXXIs.
Other kicks that caught our attention this weekend included C.J. Miles going old-school with the Nike Air Unlimited, Iman Shumpert in the Nike Air Penny IV, Jason Terry in the Reebok Kamikaze IV, Markieff Morris in the “Silver Surfer” Nike Air Foamposite Pro and Maurice Harkless in the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT.
Go grab yourself a cup of coffee and make sure you get caught up on all of this past weekend’s NBA Playoff sneaker action.
Photos via Getty Images
