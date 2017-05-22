Rocking the “Black Ice” Nike PG1, Avery Bradley did his best impression of Paul George’s latest Gatorade commercial as he calmly sunk a last second three-pointer to complete the Celtics’ amazing 111-108 comeback win in Cleveland. Despite rocking another fire Nike LeBron 14 PE, LeBron James struggled mightily as he finished the evening with one of his worst playoff performances ever–11 points, 6 turnovers. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love paced the Cavs in scoring with Irving rocking an all-yellow model of his Nike Kyrie 3 while Love donned his maroon Nike Hyperdunk 2016s. For the Celts, Marcus Smart had his best playoff game of his young career with 27 points in the adidas D Lillard 2.

On Saturday night, Golden State once again had their way with an injury depleted Spurs team as the Warriors coasted to a 120-108 victory. Stephen Curry wore the black colorway of his Under Armour Curry 3 ZER0, Draymond Green rocked an blue/yellow PE of his Nike Zoom HyperRev 2017, Kevin Durant continued with his “Anniversary” Nike KD 10 and Andre Iguodala went with a yellow Nike Kobe A.D.

Spurs players continued to rock the kicks they’ve worn all season with Jonathon Simmons being one of the few to switch things up going with the all-black Nike Kobe A.D. instead of the more recent Nike Kobe NXT.

Photos via Getty Images