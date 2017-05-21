No Isaiah Thomas, no problem.

Game 3 of the ECF looked like it was going to be a blowout. The Cavs were in complete control, leading by as much as 21.

But Boston fought their way back, and with the game tied in the final seconds, Avery Bradley DELIVERED.

Game 4 is Tuesday.

Video via NBALife.

Related

WATCH: Avery Bradley Drops Playoff Career-High 25 Points in the First Half of Game 5