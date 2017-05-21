No Isaiah Thomas, no problem.
Game 3 of the ECF looked like it was going to be a blowout. The Cavs were in complete control, leading by as much as 21.
But Boston fought their way back, and with the game tied in the final seconds, Avery Bradley DELIVERED.
AVERY BRADLEY FTW. pic.twitter.com/kgSWiIS3G6
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 22, 2017
Game 4 is Tuesday.
Video via NBALife.
