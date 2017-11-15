-
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Marcus Smart: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Terry Rozier: Nike Zoom Live
-
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Dejounte Murray: Nike PG1
-
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Dominate, Clint Capela: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Fred Van Vleet: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Rudy Gay, Maxi Kleber: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jayson Tatum, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
-
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Kyle Anderson: adidas Dame 4
-
Tarik Black: Nike Zoom Shift, Luc Mbah a Moute: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017, Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 4
-
J.J. Barea: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
NBA Kicks of the Night
Kyrie Irving took the floor at Barclays in a special pair of his signature Nikes and his gesture at the end made for a memorable moment for a pair of fans.
Respect, Kyrie. (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/gtUTFYiJDp
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 15, 2017
Done in collaboration with Sneaker Room, Irving’s latest Kyrie 3 was designed in honor of his late mother and all mothers with a shoe featuring a large rose embroidered on the lateral side and an interlocking “MOM” monogram on the tongue. At the end of the game, Irving gifted his jersey and the pair to two U.S. soldiers that were in attendance.
Irving’s pair wasn’t the only model that caught the attention of sneakerheads as Marcus Morris once again donned the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI Retro while Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown took the floor in team colored versions of the adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017s.
In Houston, DeMar DeRozan wore his red Nike Kobe A.D. Mids as the Raptors bested James Harden and the Rockets 129-113. Harden rocked the grey/red PE model of his adidas Harden Vol.1 en route to a 38 point and 11 assists performance. Last but not least, LaMarcus Aldridge continued to rock the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 as the Spurs beat the Mavericks 97-91. Dennis Smith Jr led Dallas with 27 points in the Under Armour Drive 4 Low.
Photos via Getty Images
