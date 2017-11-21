-
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XX8 SE
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Bismack Biyombo: Jordan Fly Unlimited
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Willy Hernangomez: adidas D Rose 7 Low
-
Chandler Parsons: adidas Explosive Bounce
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1, Garrett Temple: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Derrick Favors: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce, Jonas Jerebko: Nike LeBron 15
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Jerami Grant: Nike Air Penny IV, Jameer Nelson: Nike PG1
-
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, John Wall: Nike PG1
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol.1, Bryn Forbes: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour Curry 3, Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Robert Covington: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX, JaMychal Green: Nike LeBron 15
-
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI Low, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Hugo the Hornet: Air Jordan XI Retro
1 of 40
NBA Kicks of the Night
A number of fire player editions were spotted on Monday night and we lead off with Kyrie Irving. The Celtics star rocked another dope Nike Kyrie 3 player exclusive featuring a tie-dye patterned upper en route to a 47 point-performance against the Dallas Mavericks.
Not to be outdone, Russell Westbrook wore an equally loud Air Jordan XX8 SE in the Thunder’s loss to the Pelicans. Paul George wore a blazing yellow colorway of his Nike PG1 while Jerami Grant – who has been quietly putting up a solid sneaker campaign – wore the Nike Air Penny IV Retro.
A pair of sneaker throne contenders collided in Orlando as Terrence Ross and Lance Stephenson faced off. Both players rocked all-black Air Jordan Retros. Ross went with the “Master” Air Jordan XII and Born Ready had the “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIII. Victor Oladipo continued his incredible year with a 29 point performance for Indiana. Oladipo – who began the season rocking a PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXII – has worn the all-white Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 in his last few games.
The rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action is just a few clicks away.
Related
Post Up: Kyrie Goes off in Dallas
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus