A number of fire player editions were spotted on Monday night and we lead off with Kyrie Irving. The Celtics star rocked another dope Nike Kyrie 3 player exclusive featuring a tie-dye patterned upper en route to a 47 point-performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

Not to be outdone, Russell Westbrook wore an equally loud Air Jordan XX8 SE in the Thunder’s loss to the Pelicans. Paul George wore a blazing yellow colorway of his Nike PG1 while Jerami Grant – who has been quietly putting up a solid sneaker campaign – wore the Nike Air Penny IV Retro.

A pair of sneaker throne contenders collided in Orlando as Terrence Ross and Lance Stephenson faced off. Both players rocked all-black Air Jordan Retros. Ross went with the “Master” Air Jordan XII and Born Ready had the “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIII. Victor Oladipo continued his incredible year with a 29 point performance for Indiana. Oladipo – who began the season rocking a PE colorway of the Air Jordan XXXII – has worn the all-white Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 in his last few games.

The rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action is just a few clicks away.

