Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 47 points to help the Celtics overcome a double-digit deficit and extend their win streak to 16 games.

Boston trailed by 13 points with 7:47 left in regulation when Kyrie took over.

He would go on to score 17 points, including 10 points in OT, to lead Boston to a 110-102 victory.

The Dallas crowd even gave Irving an “MVP” chant as time wound down.

