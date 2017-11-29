-
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
Justise Winslow: adidas Dame 4
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
James Johnson: Nike Kobe AD NXT
-
T.J. Warren: Nike KDX
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
J.R. Smith: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
George Hil: Peak Monster GH3
-
John Henson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Tony Snell: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
-
Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Curry 4, Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
-
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
-
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Jonas Jerebko: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
NBA Kicks of the Night
Quick, what sneakers was LeBron James wearing the first time he got ejected? The answer to that question was made known last night as James – who was wearing the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI in black/white – was bounced from the game for arguing a no-call on a drive against Hassan Whiteside. He then made an Instagram post calling last night’s sneakers the “‘The Ejected Game’ Soldier 11 colorway.”
Devin Booker went for nearly 33 in the Suns’ win over the Bulls as he went with the his Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low PE. Kris Dunn finished the night with a career-high 24 points while rocking the adidas Dame 4 in red/white. Speaking of the Dame 4, Donovan Mitchell continued to rock his yellow PE as the Jazz handled the Nuggets.
Also rocking heat on Tuesday night was Markieff Morris in the “Dark Neon Royal” Nike Air Foamposite One, Karl-Anthony Towns whipped out another clean and crisp Nike Hyperdunk 2017 PE, Andrew Wiggins went with his new adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 PE, James Johnson went with the super bright Nike Kobe AD NXT and Wille Cauley-Stein wore a purple/white edition of the Nike PG1.
Peep Tuesday’s best NBA kicks in our latest sneaker gallery above.
