NBA Kicks of the Night

LeBron James put the Cavaliers on his back and delivered an epic triple-double performance that included a game-winning jumper to lead Cleveland to an 140-138 overtime win against Minnesota. Rocking some Dallas Cowboys flavored Nike LeBron 15s, James blocked a Jimmy Butler shot just prior to hitting the buzzer beater. For Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns showed where his football loyalties lie as he donned a custom pair of Philadelphia Eagles Nike Hyperdunk 2017s.

Detroit’s star-studded duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond continued to play well with both players rocking Air Jordans in the Pistons 115-106 win over the Nets. Griffin wore a fresh pair of XXXIIs while Drummond once again took the floor in the “Black Toe” XIVs.

Closing out, special birthday shoutout to Isaiah Thomas who celebrated his born day with the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 BHM.

Peep the rest of the night’s NBA kicks in our latest recap.

Photos via Getty Images