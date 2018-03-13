NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 13, 2018
1

Russell Westbrook honored his late best friend and high school teammate, Khelcey Barrs III, with the latest colorway of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, known as the “Tribute.” The model is done in their Leuzinger High School colors and features Barrs’ number 3 on the shoe’s clear outsole. Westbrook finished the night with the 99th triple-double of his career as he led OKC to a 106-101 victory over Sacramento.

The Grizzlies’ guard duo of Tyreke Evans and Mike Conley continued to sit with injuries, but that didn’t stop them from rocking some grail worthy kicks. Evans went into his vault for the “Blink” Nike Air Yeezys while Conley went with a newer release as he rocked the Aleali May x Air Jordan I Retro.

P.J. Tucker continued his campaign for another NBA sneaker king title as he brought out his latest set of heaters with the “Cav Fanatic” Nike LeBron 7 PE and the “Year of the Rabbit” Air Jordan VII Retro.

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Russell Westbrook Notches 99th Career Triple-Double

4 hours ago
201
NBA

Post Up: Brandon Jennings Provides Spark in Return to Milwaukee

11 hours ago
1,293
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,530
NBA

Post Up: Russell Westbrook’s Triple-Double Leads Thunder Past Spurs

2 days ago
1,127
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,557
NBA

Post Up: Hassan Whiteside Leads Heat to Crucial Win, Kevin Durant Shines

4 days ago
966

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 min ago
1
julius randle luke walton defender

Luke Walton Calls Julius Randle Best One-on-One Defender in NBA

30 mins ago
286

Steve Kerr Speaks On Gun Violence At Town Hall Meeting

34 mins ago
53

Kevin Durant to Heckler: ‘Stop Sliding in My DMs’

3 hours ago
541

Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard’s Return Won’t Be Easy

3 hours ago
880