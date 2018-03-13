NBA Kicks of the Night

Russell Westbrook honored his late best friend and high school teammate, Khelcey Barrs III, with the latest colorway of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, known as the “Tribute.” The model is done in their Leuzinger High School colors and features Barrs’ number 3 on the shoe’s clear outsole. Westbrook finished the night with the 99th triple-double of his career as he led OKC to a 106-101 victory over Sacramento.

The Grizzlies’ guard duo of Tyreke Evans and Mike Conley continued to sit with injuries, but that didn’t stop them from rocking some grail worthy kicks. Evans went into his vault for the “Blink” Nike Air Yeezys while Conley went with a newer release as he rocked the Aleali May x Air Jordan I Retro.

P.J. Tucker continued his campaign for another NBA sneaker king title as he brought out his latest set of heaters with the “Cav Fanatic” Nike LeBron 7 PE and the “Year of the Rabbit” Air Jordan VII Retro.











































Photos via Getty Images