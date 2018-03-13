Russell Westbrook Notches 99th Career Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook recorded career triple-double No. 99 Monday night, pushing the OKC Thunder past the visiting Sacramento Kings 106-101.

Westbrook dropped in 17 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out 11 assists for his 20th triple-dip of the season.

The Thunder moved into fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race, and are now a season-high 11 games above .500.

Per the AP: