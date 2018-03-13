Russell Westbrook Notches 99th Career Triple-Double

by March 13, 2018
207

Russell Westbrook recorded career triple-double No. 99 Monday night, pushing the OKC Thunder past the visiting Sacramento Kings 106-101.

Westbrook dropped in 17 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out 11 assists for his 20th triple-dip of the season.

The Thunder moved into fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race, and are now a season-high 11 games above .500.

Per the AP:

Russell Westbrook got the help he needed from co-stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

George and Anthony broke out of shooting slumps. George was 4 of 9 on 3-pointers and Anthony hit 5 of 7 to make the Kings pay for packing the paint.

“I’ve been through it, through tough shooting nights,” George said. “Melo has been through tough shooting nights. That’s the least of my concerns and the least of his concerns, I’m sure of it. That’s all going to come. My job is just to continue to keep going. Continue to stay in attack mode. I’ll get in a rhythm here eventually where I’ll feel good on a nightly basis but I will continue to be aggressive out there.”

  
