NBA Kicks of the Night

The 2017-2018 NBA season has seen a surge in players rocking customs in-game and the man many of them trust to make their sneaker dreams come true is Kickstradomis. His talents were seen on the feet of several players last night.

Rudy Gobert had Nintendo fanboys crushing as he wore a “Zelda” themed custom of the Nike Air Max Dominate. Teammate Ricky Rubio used his customs to show support and bring awareness to 5 for the Fight Cancer Awareness Night while former Jazz player and current Magic guard Shelvin Mack decked out his Nike Mamba Rage in a Disney theme featuring Mickey Mouse holding the Swoosh as a paintbrush. Lastly, Kemba Walker turned heads as he donned a Hornets custom of the Air Jordan X Retro on the night he became the team’s all-time leading scorer.

Continuing on, one of Kickstradomis’ biggest clients, Karl-Anthony Towns, had a career night as he dropped 56 points to go along with 15 rebounds and four dimes in his Nike Hyperdunk 2017 PEs. MarShon Brooks made his return to the NBA a memorable one as he dropped 21 points to help lead Memphis to a win over Blazers and Kyle Kuzma went back nearly a decade as he brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe 3.

The rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks is just a few clicks away and make sure to share your opinions on players rocking customs in the comments below.











































Photos via Getty Images