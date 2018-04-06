NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 06, 2018
LeBron James’ parade of special Nike LeBron 15 colorways continued last night with an homage to his first signature model, the Nike Air Zoom Generation. As with previous “LeBron Watch” iterations, this shoe takes direct design cues from the older silhouette utilizing the same color scheme and color blocking. Fans of the AZG, which actually saw a Retro release late last year, are certainly hoping that Nike drops these sometime in the near future.

While James was impressing with his latest kicks, PJ Tucker continued to do the same with his pairs of the “Red October” inspired Nike Air Trainer SC and the “Red Suede” Air Jordan V Retros from the 2009 “Raging Bull” pack. Despite Tucker’s torrid sneaker pace, Lance Stephenson is managing to hang on to his NBA sneaker title dreams as he donned a pair of the Just Don x Air Jordan II “Beach.”

And last but not least, Jusuf Nurkic got in on the custom fun as he wore a pair of the Nike Zoom Rev 2018 emblazoned with the “Rip City” logo and his no.27.

Peep game and peruse through Thursday night’s best NBA kicks.

Photos via Getty Images

    
