NBA Kicks of the Night

Lance Stephenson has rocked some of the most head turning kicks this season and Sunday night proved to be no different as Born Ready hit the court rocking the “Metallic Gold” Air Jordan VI Retro Pinnacle.

In the same game, Kemba Walker went with some low-key custom “Aces” Air Jordan X Retros while while Malik Monk wore the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

Despite missing out on almost the entire season, Mike Conley Jr has consistently managed to flex on the sidelines. Last night, Conley wore the eye catching Commes Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 180 collaboration while in Los Angeles, two pairs of Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XIs and Spida Mitchell’s adidas Dame 4s managed to catch our attention.

Thomas Bryant sported a Lakes colorway of the Soldier XI while Jae Crowder donned the “Wheat” versions. On Mitchell’s feet was a sick custom pair featuring a design inspired by Marvel’s Venom.

Peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks in our latest gallery.



































Photos via Getty Images