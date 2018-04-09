NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 09, 2018
392

Lance Stephenson has rocked some of the most head turning kicks this season and Sunday night proved to be no different as Born Ready hit the court rocking the “Metallic Gold” Air Jordan VI Retro Pinnacle.

In the same game, Kemba Walker went with some low-key custom “Aces” Air Jordan X Retros while while Malik Monk wore the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

Despite missing out on almost the entire season, Mike Conley Jr has consistently managed to flex on the sidelines. Last night, Conley wore the eye catching  Commes Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 180 collaboration while in Los Angeles, two pairs of Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XIs and Spida Mitchell’s adidas Dame 4s managed to catch our attention.

Thomas Bryant sported a Lakes colorway of the Soldier XI while Jae Crowder donned the “Wheat” versions. On Mitchell’s feet was a sick custom pair featuring a design inspired by Marvel’s Venom.

Peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks in our latest gallery.

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Josh Hart: Donovan Mitchell in ‘Same Conversation’ With James Harden and LeBron James

35 mins ago
343
Ben Simmons
NBA

Post Up: Ben Simmons, Sixers Get 50th Win and Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot

20 hours ago
1,583
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
2,147
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Would Like To Go Head-To-Head With Chris Paul In Playoffs

5 days ago
1,170
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 days ago
2,719
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
2,365

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Hart: Donovan Mitchell in ‘Same Conversation’ With James Harden and LeBron James

35 mins ago
343

Five-Star Power Forward EJ Montgomery Commits To Kentucky

4 hours ago
170

Damian Lillard: ‘I Should Be First Team All-NBA’

4 hours ago
1,212

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 hours ago
392
kevin durant college coaches daycare

Durant: College Coaches Are Acting ‘Like Daycare Owners’

5 hours ago
466