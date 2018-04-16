NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

The 2018 NBA playoffs got off to a rousing start this past weekend and the sneaker game was certainly on point.

LeBron James recorded his 20th career playoff triple-double in his latest signature from the “LeBron Watch” collection. This Nike LeBron 15 was designed in homage to the Nike Shox BB4 and features the shoe’s original colorway along with the Swoosh’s lowkey five-dot Alpha Project logo. James was matched up with a familiar foe in Lance Stephenson who went with the “Space Jam” colorway of the Air Jordan IX Retro.

Despite pretty much wrapping up another NBA sneaker crown title, PJ Tucker continued to flex as he brought out the Nike Zoom LeBron III “Four Horsemen” PE and the Air Jordan III Retro “Stealth” from 2011 while teammate Joe Johnson rocked the “Toro” Air Jordan XVIII Retro.

Customs were also a big part of this weekend’s playoff action as Terry Rozier donned a “Scream” themed Nike Kobe A.D. Mid while Amir Johnson and Robert Covington rocked video game influenced designs with Johnson bringing out “Street Fighter” Nike Kyrie 4s and Covington donned “Mortal Kombat” Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Lows.

Other highlights included Jimmy Butler’s latest Air Jordan XXXII Low PE, Eric Bledsoe debuting the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 12, Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 and Derrick Rose in his latest signature model, the adidas D Rose 9.

With over 50 images recapping this weekend’s NBA Playoff kicks, you don’t want to miss out on this gallery.









































































































Photos via Getty Images