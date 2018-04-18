NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

NBA’s Game Two action on Tuesday night proved to be much of the same as all three winning teams went up 2-0 in their respective series with Nike’s Kyrie and Kobe models once again on the feet of several of the evening’s top performers.

The Raptors got a big game from DeMar DeRozan as he scorched the Wizards for 37 points while rocking the “Christmas” Nike Kobe XI Elite Low. Mike Scott dropped in 20 for Washington while wearing the Nike Kobe XI “Philippine” edition while John Wall paced his squad with 29 points in his “Wall Way” adidas Crazy BYW X.

Terry Rozier put forth another solid outing against the Milwaukee as he wore the “Luck” Nike Kyrie 3s en route to a 23 point, 8 assist performance. Jayson Tatum struggled on the evening, but his shoe game certainly shined as he also went with the Kyrie 3s, donning the coveted “Mamba Mentality” colorway.

And out in Portland, the Pelicans find themselves in the driver’s seat as Jrue Holiday stepped up with a 33 point game in the UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro to help stymie the Blazers’ attempt to even the series.

For the rest of the night's top kicks, make sure to check out our latest recap.









































Photos via Getty Images