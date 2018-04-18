NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 18, 2018
7

NBA’s Game Two action on Tuesday night proved to be much of the same as all three winning teams went up 2-0 in their respective series with Nike’s Kyrie and Kobe models once again on the feet of several of the evening’s top performers.

The Raptors got a big game from DeMar DeRozan as he scorched the Wizards for 37 points while rocking the “Christmas” Nike Kobe XI Elite Low. Mike Scott dropped in 20 for Washington while wearing the Nike Kobe XI “Philippine” edition while John Wall paced his squad with 29 points in his “Wall Way” adidas Crazy BYW X.

Terry Rozier put forth another solid outing against the Milwaukee as he wore the “Luck” Nike Kyrie 3s en route to a 23 point, 8 assist performance. Jayson Tatum struggled on the evening, but his shoe game certainly shined as he also went with the Kyrie 3s, donning the coveted “Mamba Mentality” colorway.

And out in Portland, the Pelicans find themselves in the driver’s seat as Jrue Holiday stepped up with a 33 point game in the UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro to help stymie the Blazers’ attempt to even the series.

For the rest of the night’s top kicks, make sure to check out our latest recap.

Photos via Getty Images

    
You Might Also Like
Jrue Holiday
The Post Up

Post Up: Pelicans Win Thriller In Portland While Celtics And Raptors Roll At Home

10 hours ago
991
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,604
NBA

Post Up: Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo Lead New Orleans to Upset Win

3 days ago
2,244
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
2,746
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

7 days ago
2,106
NBA

Stance Socks Launches NBA Trophy Pack To Celebrate Playoffs

1 week ago
588

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

3 mins ago
7

Michael Jordan Needled Allen Iverson Over Legendary Crossover

9 mins ago
21

Report: Spurs Giving Off Signals They Won’t Trade Kawhi Leonard

26 mins ago
427

Report: Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer Meets With Phoenix Suns

54 mins ago
106

James Comey Was Inspired By LeBron James

3 hours ago
718