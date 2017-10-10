We saw an image of the NBA x Nike Air Force 1 back in early September, featuring a heel tab that had the NBA logo. Now the NBA’s Nike Air Force 1 collection is set to drop this Thursday.

The leather sneakers come in the Swoosh’s most timeless silhouette, packed with Nike Air technology, of course. Nike says that “the new AF1 Low NBA brings this inspiration to your footwear, celebrating the drive and hustle it takes to reach your dreams on the court and beyond.”

The NBA x Nike Air Force 1 collection releases on Thursday morning at 10 EST on Nike.com. Each sneaker costs $100.

Photos courtesy of Nike