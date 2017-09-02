The NBA’s new partnership with Nike has already produced new jerseys for every team. Yesterday the Swoosh unveiled the “Numbers” KD10, the first Nike Basketball signature sneaker that featured an NBA team’s logo.

It looks like that partnership will be extending to other sneakers, as well.

Check out the photo below to see a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows that feature a heel tab with the League’s logo. There’s no official word from Nike yet on release date or other info, but keep it locked for more updates.