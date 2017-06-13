With the sale of the Nike Air Mag for $52,500, Heritage Auctions has announced that they’ve set “the world record for a collectible sneaker at public auction and smashing the previous record of $32,500.”

“This auction was a successful first step to bring together a number of different themes and objects,” said Leon Benrimon, Director of Modern and Contemporary Art at Heritage Auctions, via press release. “Collectors were excited to see their passions displayed on a public stage, giving them a platform and a voice. As a result, we saw a record number of page views on ha.com, amazing press coverage and the foot traffic at the Beverly Hills office during the preview leading up to the auction was amazing. We shattered the world record for collectible sneakers sold at public auction by $20,000 when the Nike Air Mags sold for $52,500. I was also pleased to see the prices realized for the other collecting categories as well.”

The Nike Air Mag, originally introduced in Back to the Future II, was brought to market in late 2016. The 2016 version has LED lights and Nike’s Adaptive Fit technology, which senses the wearer and tightens according to that specific foot.