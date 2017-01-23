After months of speculation, LeBron James took to the internet almost two weeks ago to confirm that we’d be getting a retro LeBron. The first signature Bron to come back, the King unveiled in a four-minute video, is the Nike Air Zoom Generation in white/red/black. It’s the colorway he wore on November 5, 2003, his first home game as a Cavalier. That night, he matched up against longtime friend Carmelo Anthony, who was rockin’ his own pair of crazy kicks.

The AZG “First Game” will be releasing this Wednesday, January 25, for $175. In New York, Foot Locker’s flagship store on 34th street and KITH are confirmed to have pairs ready. In Cali, UNDFTD will have pairs ready. And in Akron and Cleveland, Xhibition and Next are going to be stocked up. For those not in NY, LA or Ohio, the SNKRS app will have pairs at 10:00 am EST. The Swoosh hasn’t exactly said how many pairs are being released, but it’s a safe bet to assume there won’t be many. Get ready for a mad dash.

Photos courtesy of Nike, h/t NiceKicks