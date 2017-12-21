The Nike Air Zoom Generation‘s design was inspired by the military. LeBron James reportedly told Nike’s designers that he wanted to attack his opponents, punish them with his physical style of play. They built a sneaker that was specifically designed for him. The mix of mesh, leather and Zoom Air technology combined to create a launching pad for both LeBron’s career on the court and in sneakers.

The OG black/red/white colorway is set to return this weekend. The colorway, called the “King’s Rook,” officially drops on December 23, for $175.

Photos courtesy of Nike