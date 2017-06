Ahead of Thursday’s draft, Nike’s announced the addition of seven new players to their family:

Markelle Fultz

De’Aaron Fox

Jayson Tatum

Harry Giles

Jonathan Isaac

Bam Adebayo

Malik Monk

The incoming rookie class will be outfitted with the latest from the Swoosh, including the Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit.

h/t Nike