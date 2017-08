Nike’s bringing back the Flight Bonafide in a new blue and white silhouette. The futuristic Bonafides ditched laces for a sock-like upper made of Flyknit. The zippers on the heels add to the Bonafide’s futuristic-look.

The Flight Bonafide “Military Blue & White” releases this Saturday, August 5th for $150.

