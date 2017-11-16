Phil Knight turns 80 in February. To honor his milestone birthday, Nike’s cooked up a double-bracket tournament that will feature uniforms and sneakers inspired by Knight’s signature all-black outfits and reflective sunglasses.

Arkansas, Butler, Connecticut, Duke, DePaul, Florida, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Portland, Portland State, Stanford and Texas will play in the PK80 tournament, rocking the “PK80” versions of the PG1, Kyrie 3, Kobe AD Mid and KD10. North Carolina will lace up the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 and the Air Jordan XXXII.

The PK80 tournament will run from November 23-26 in Knight’s hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the jerseys, all of which feature Knight’s signature color in some way. Here’s more info from Nike:

Men’s games will be played at Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. In addition, the women’s teams of Connecticut, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oregon will take the court at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, on November 25.

Photos courtesy of Nike