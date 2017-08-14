The Nike Kobe AD Mid drops in a pack of five, with specific monochromatic pairs that represent Kobe’s obsession with greatness.

Bryant didn’t take any shortcuts in becoming a five-time NBA champ. He relentlessly worked on his game, maintaining peak physical shape for 20 years. He’s a bookworm and he’s also very curious, always wanting to gain the mental advantage over everyone. He’s studied color psychology in the last few years. He associates certain words with certain colors. According to Nike:

Purple represents overcoming challenges and setting fresh goals.

Red is acknowledged as a symbol of passion.

Yellow and positivity go hand in hand.

Grey represents calm neutrality.

Blue relays dependability and trust.

The upcoming Kobe AD Mid pack is built with a thin upper and a combination of Lunarlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning. It’s available on August 24, aka Mamba Day.

Photos courtesy of Nike