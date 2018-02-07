Nike Unveils Kobe Bryant’s Signature Retro Line With The Zoom Kobe 1 Protro

by Ryne Nelson February 07, 2018

Nike unveiled the first installment of Kobe Bryant‘s retro line, the Zoom Kobe 1 Protro, on Thursday.

Set to release on February 17, the Zoom Kobe 1 Protro takes the Kobe 1 design and upgrades it with 2018 technology.

Two weeks ago, DeMar DeRozan debuted the sneaker in the Raptors’ 86-83 win over the Spurs.

Here’s Kobe on the concept of the “Protro,” which means “performance retro” (via Nike.com):

“Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were. I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past. It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative, even if we are releasing shoes from the past they still must be built on performance.”

