Nike Unveils Kobe Bryant’s Signature Retro Line With The Zoom Kobe 1 Protro

Nike unveiled the first installment of Kobe Bryant‘s retro line, the Zoom Kobe 1 Protro, on Thursday.

Set to release on February 17, the Zoom Kobe 1 Protro takes the Kobe 1 design and upgrades it with 2018 technology.

Two weeks ago, DeMar DeRozan debuted the sneaker in the Raptors’ 86-83 win over the Spurs.

Here’s Kobe on the concept of the “Protro,” which means “performance retro” (via Nike.com):